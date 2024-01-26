Kwesi Nyantakyi urges Ghana FA to apologise to Ghanaians amid 2023 AFCON disappointment

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the ex-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is urging the current administration to issue an unqualified apology to Ghanaians following the dismal performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time champions faced a shocking exit from the tournament after failing to progress beyond the group stage, drawing two games and losing one during their group stage campaign. This marks the second consecutive AFCON where Ghana bowed out in the first round, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated.

The underwhelming performance has sparked a wave of discontent among Ghanaian football enthusiasts, with some demanding a complete overhaul of the football association.

While others have applauded the decision to dismiss coach Chris Hughton, the Ghana Football Association has yet to officially address the public on their stance or express regret for the team's shortcomings.

In light of this, Nyantakyi is emphatically calling for the GFA to issue an immediate and sincere apology. "The GFA must come out and apologize.

"They need to assuage the pain of the people by telling them they are sorry and being ready to make amends and move forward," he stated during an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

Simultaneously, a five-member committee has been established to spearhead the search for a new coach for the Black Stars. The move signals a proactive step by the GFA to address the shortcomings and reevaluate the team's direction as they plan for the future.