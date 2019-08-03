Kwesi Okyere Wreidt bags a brace as Bayern Munich II suffer heavy defeat

Ghana forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt scored a brace for Bayern Munich II as they were hammered by Viktoria Koeln 1904 in the Bundesliga III.

The 25-year old lasted the entire duration of the game as the Bavarians were thrashed 5-2 by Koeln.

Kwasi Okyere scored the first of his brace on 60th minutes to pulled one back for Munich, who were down by 3 goals after just 35 minutes.

Mike Wunderlich's 19th minute goal was sandwiched by Albert Bunjaku first half brace for Viktoria Koeln.

Wunderlich added his second and Koeln's fourth from the spot eight minutes after Okyere Wreidt's goal.

But the relentless Ghanaian found scored his second to half the deficit with an 87th minute strike.

A minute later Simon Handle extended Koeln's lead to make it 5-2.

Kwesi Okyere Wreidt is on the radar of English Premier League returnees Norwich City, who are looking at securing his signature before the transfer window shuts.