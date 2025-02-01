Kwesi Okyere Wriedt joins Şanlıurfaspor to bolster attack

ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor has reinforced its attacking options with the signing of 30-year-old Ghanaian striker Kwesi Okyere Wriedt.

The club secured Kwesi Okyere Wriedt on a contract running until 2026, aiming to add firepower to their frontline in the Trendyol 1st League.

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt, who last featured for Manisa FK, was officially unveiled in a signing ceremony alongside club manager Ahmet Bulut. ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor confirmed the transfer with a statement:

"Welcome aboard, Wriedt! Our club has signed professional footballer Kwasi Okyere Wriedt. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt officially joined our team at the signing ceremony accompanied by our club manager Ahmet Bulut. We welcome Wriedt to his new home and wish him a successful career in our Yellow Green jersey."

The experienced forward is expected to bring competition in attack while also contributing to the team's defensive structure. ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor looks to Wriedt’s presence to enhance their performance as they push for success in the league.