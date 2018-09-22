Kwesi Okyere Wriedt scores as Bayern Munich lose to 1860 Rosenheim

Ghana forward Kwesi Okyere Wriedt kept up his electric display for Bayern München II in their 3-2 defeat to 1860 Rosenheim in the German Regionalliga.

The 19-year-old led the attack for his side and did what was required as he drew his side level in the 57th minute after Markus Einsiedler had scored for the home team.

Markus Einsiedler scored another before Omer Jahic extended the lead for 1860 Rosenheim.

A late consolation by Frank Evina saw the game ending 3-2 in favour of 1860 Rosenheim.

Bayern München II still maintain their top spot in the Regionalliga despite the defeat.