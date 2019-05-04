Kwesi Wreidt delighted to win Premier League International Cup with Bayern Munich II

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt has expressed satisfaction in winning the Premier League International Cup with Bayern Munich U-23.

The youth side of the Bundesliga Champions defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 to win the tournament at the Milwall Park in England.

Okyere Wreidt opened the scoring a minute into the second half before Meritan Shabani added the second in extra time to secure the title for the U23s.

"A deserved victory! It has been seen that we have a great mentality and everyone is fighting for everyone! After the game, we went to a bar and let the evening end comfortably. Mainly cola was drunk," said the 24-year old Ghanaian forward told The BILD.

"We do not want to let up and become champions! That's more important than winning the Champions League of amateurs," he added.

Okyere Wreidt has been outstanding for the Bavarians this season scoring 23 goals in 31 appearances for the youth side.

He scored three in six appearances in the Premier League International Cup.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin