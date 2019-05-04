Kwesi Wreidt scores as Bayern Munich U23 wins Premier League International Cup

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt was on target for Bayern Munich U-23 as they beat Dinamo Zagred to win Premier League International Cup.

The striker scored his third in six games in the tournament as the Bavarians strolled to a 2-0 victory over the Ukrainians.

Wreidt opened the scoring a minute into the second half before Meritan Shabani added the winner in extra time to secure the title for the U23s.

The striker, who has emerged on the radar of Promotion-bound championship side Norwich City has had another outstanding season with the youth side of the Bundesliga champions.

Kwesi Wreidt scored 23 goals in 31 appearances for Bayern Munich II side.

"A deserved victory! It has been seen that we have a great mentality and everyone is fighting for everyone! After the game, we went to a bar and let the evening end comfortably. Mainly cola was drunk," an excited Okyere Wreidt said after the game.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin