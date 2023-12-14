LA Galaxy and Spartak Moscow interested in Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy and Russian giants Spartak Moscow have shown interest in Ghana winger Osman Bukari ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, courting interest across Europe and North America.

The former Accra Lions player is also on the radar of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who sent scouts to watch the Ghanaian in the UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Bukari, who joined Red Star in the summer of 2022, is expected to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, LA Galaxy and Spartak Moscow are preparing a bid for the forward while Nottingham are yet to make a decision for the winger despite huge interest in the player.

Bukari has already contributed 12 goals for the Serbian side this season, scoring seven and assisting five.

He has been a key figure in Belgrade, winning the domestic treble last season.