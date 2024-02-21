LA Galaxy announce signing of Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 26-year-old joins the MLS giants on a four-year deal as a Designated Player from Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

Painstil will be included in LA Galaxy's roaster for the 2024 season after receiving his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

The former Tema Youth attacker moves to North America after scoring 65 goals and providing 35 assists in over 200 games in Europe.

“Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

“We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies.”

Head coach Greg Vanney is pleased with the acquisition of the Ghanaian attacker as LA Galaxy looks set to compete for the 2024 MLS title.

“We are pleased to add a player of Joseph’s quality to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney.

“Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly. We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly.”

By Lukman Abdul Mumin