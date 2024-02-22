LA Galaxy chief eyes trophy run with Joseph Paintsil signing

LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz has revealed that the club's objective is to make Joseph Paintsil a key player in their quest for titles, following the announcement of his signing on a four-year contract from Belgium Pro League's Genk.

Kuntz expressed his excitement in acquiring a player who has proven himself as a linchpin for both club and country in recent years, stating that Paintsil will be a valuable addition to the team.

"Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium's top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy," Kuntz said.

"We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies."

Paintsil has recorded impressive statistics throughout his career, including 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches played in Europe.

Notably, he tallied 32 goal contributions (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches played across all competitions for Genk during the 2022-23 campaign.

With Paintsil's signing, LA Galaxy is poised to bolster their attacking prowess and make a strong push for titles in the upcoming seasons.