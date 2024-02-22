LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney delighted with acquisition of Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney expressed his satisfaction with the addition of Joseph Paintsil to the squad, emphasizing the quality the Ghanaian player brings to the team.

Paintsil has officially joined the Galaxy as a Designated Player, committing to a four-year contract running through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS season from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk,

Pending the acquisition of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, Paintsil, who occupies an international roster slot, will imminently join the Galaxy roster.

"We are pleased to add a player of Joseph’s quality to the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

"Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly."

"We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly."

Paintsil, aged 26, arrives with an impressive track record, boasting 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches played in Europe with various clubs, including K.R.C. Genk (2019-23), MKE AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼ (2020-21), and FerencvÃ¡rosi TC (2017-18).

During the 2022-23 campaign, Paintsil made significant contributions, tallying 32 goal contributions (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches for Genk.

His standout performance in the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League season, where he notched 28 goal contributions (14 goals, 14 assists) in 30 league appearances (28 starts), was instrumental in Genk's qualification for the 2023-24 Europa Conference League.