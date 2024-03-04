LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney excited with 'danger' Joseph Painstil adds to MLS giants

LA Galaxy manager, Greg Vanney, has praised the qualities of Ghana winger Joseph Painstil following his impressive start to the MLS.

Painstil scored his first goal in the MLS before going on to add an assist as LA Galaxy defeated San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

The Ghana international made life difficult for the defenders of San Jose, leaving Vanney excited by the arrival of the ex-Genk forward.

“He gives us a whole new threat or danger that we haven’t seen or had,” the LA Galacxy coach said after the match.

Vanney is confident Paintsil can lead the team to success in the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign.

“I look forward because I see what this team is capable of even on a night like tonight, and knowing the guys are still coming together and getting healthy and all that kind of stuff, I really am excited about the group we have,” Vanney added.

Paintsil joined LA Galaxy for $9 million on a four-year deal as a Designated Player.