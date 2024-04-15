GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney lauds Joseph Paintsil's versatility

Published on: 15 April 2024
Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney praised Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil's versatility and intelligence after his impactful performance in their 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Paintsil, 26, operated as a centre forward for parts of the match, with Vanney commending his astute movement in that role.

Later in the game, he shifted to his preferred position on the right wing, where he not only scored a goal but also contributed an assist.

Speaking post-match, Vanney expressed admiration for Paintsil's adaptability, stating, "It’s not a position he’s played a ton of, but I thought his movement was smart. I thought his work rate was excellent." Vanney elaborated on the tactical shift, noting, "Then at the end of the game, we switched it. We put him back on the outside and moved Riqui to the middle and got him flying from the outside, which is where the goal came from."

Paintsil has made a significant impact, tallying three goals and three assists in just eight appearances for LA Galaxy.

