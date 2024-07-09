LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney speaks on Joseph Paintsil's post-injury performance

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has shared his thoughts on Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil's performance following his return from a muscle injury.

Vanney's comments came during a post-game interview after the Galaxy's 2-1 victory over Minnesota United, marking their third win in four games.

Paintsil, who played the entire match, missed a significant opportunity to score, prompting Vanney to address the issue during the press conference.

“When he is decelerating, he’s trying to be perfect with it and sometimes, he just needs to do things at top speed and you can have a better chance," Vanney explained.

"He’s got the sprint repeatability back now, he just needs to get the sharpness of doing things at top speed, which is the next thing that just needs to come back so he’s there. He’s in good spots which we like and I think the rest of it will start to fall in place.”

Despite the missed opportunity, Paintsil's overall contribution remains significant, with six goals and four assists in 19 games for LA Galaxy.