LA Galaxy coach laments struggle to create space for Joseph Paintsil against Austin

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney acknowledges his team's struggles, particularly in creating space for danger man Joseph Paintsil, following a 2-0 loss to Austin FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

In their sixth away game of the season, Galaxy failed to score for the first time, prompting Vanney to reflect on the team's performance.

Despite Joseph Paintsil's noteworthy contribution, completing one successful dribble in three attempts and 26 of 31 passes, Galaxy encountered frustration throughout the match.

This defeat comes on the heels of a 4-3 victory over San Jose Earthquake in the California Derby, making it a particularly disappointing outcome for the team.

In a post-game interview, Vanney pinpointed spacing as a critical issue that hindered Galaxy's performance, stating, "I was just trying to shift some of our bodies around and see if we could speed up somethings and try to use Joe’s (Joseph Paintsil) quickness between those centre backs and try something a little different to unlock some situations."

"They ended up so deep that there wasn’t a ton of space to work with some of our quicker guys."

Paintsil has four goals and four assists in 10 league games.