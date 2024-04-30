LA Galaxy coach says defensive tactics hindered Joseph Paintsil's delivery

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney has attributed Joseph Paintsil's subdued performance in their recent Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Austin FC to the opponent's hard tactics, hindering the forward's delivery.

In their sixth away game of the season, Galaxy suffered a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC, failing to find the back of the net for the first time, which proved to be a frustrating outing for the team.

Vanney highlighted the challenges faced by the team, particularly in terms of spacing, which limited their ability to create scoring opportunities.

He mentioned his attempt to utilise Paintsil's quickness to unlock defensive situations but acknowledged the difficulty posed by Austin FC's deep defensive setup.

“I was just trying to shift some of our bodies around and see if we could speed up somethings and try to use Joe’s (Joseph Paintsil) quickness between those center backs and try something a little different to unlock some situations. They ended up so deep that there wasn’t a ton of space to work with some of our quicker guys.”

Despite Paintsil's efforts, including completing one successful dribble and registering two shots on target, Galaxy couldn't secure a positive result.

The defeat follows Galaxy's previous victory over San Jose Earthquake, underlining the team's inconsistency in recent performances.

Paintsil, who has made a promising start to his MLS career with four goals and four assists in 10 league games, will aim to bounce back from this setback as Galaxy look to regain momentum in their upcoming fixtures.

The Ghanaian forward recently joined the MLS from the Belgium Pro League, featuring for Genk. While issues with documents prevented him from participating in Ghana's March assignments, his recent performances suggest he is poised to return to the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.