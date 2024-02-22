LA Galaxy coach says Joseph Paintsil can change games instantly

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has expressed his enthusiasm about the recent addition of Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club describing him as a player capable of changing games in the team's favour.

Following Paintsil's move from Belgium Pro League side KRC Genk, Vanney sees the forward as a dynamic winger with and without the ball, believing he possesses the capacity to make a significant impact on matches. The coach emphasised the importance of integrating Paintsil quickly into the squad, especially as the 2024 season has just begun.

“We are pleased to add a player of Joseph’s quality to the LA Galaxy. Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly. We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly,” stated Greg Vanney.

Joseph Paintsil joins LA Galaxy on a four-year deal, bringing with him an impressive track record in Europe. With 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches for K.R.C. Genk, MKE AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼, and FerencvÃ¡rosi TC, Paintsil has caught the attention of clubs in elite leagues, including Burnley, Southampton, and Leeds.

Despite proposed transfers to England falling through, the 26-year-old forward is now poised to embark on a new chapter in the United States.

Notably, Paintsil recorded 32 goal contributions (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches during the 2022/23 campaign for Genk, showcasing his potential to be a valuable asset for LA Galaxy in the MLS.