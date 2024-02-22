LA Galaxy GM Will Kuntz excited to welcome dynamic attacker Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz expresses the club's excitement over the acquisition of Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil.

Paintsil, who previously played for Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk, has joined the Galaxy as a Designated Player, signing a four-year contract that extends through the end of the 2027 MLS season.

Pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, Paintsil, who will occupy an international roster slot, will soon be added to the Galaxy roster.

"Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

"We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies."

Paintsil, aged 26, brings with him an impressive track record, having amassed 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches played in Europe with various clubs, including K.R.C. Genk (2019-23), MKE AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼ (2020-21), and FerencvÃ¡rosi TC (2017-18).

Notably, during the 2022-23 campaign, Paintsil contributed significantly with 32 goal contributions (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches for Genk.

His performance in the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League season, where he registered 28 goal contributions (14 goals, 14 assists) in 30 league appearances (28 starts), played a pivotal role in Genk's qualification for the 2023-24 Europa Conference League.