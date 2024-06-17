LA Galaxy star Joseph Paintsil 'feels good' after scoring on injury return

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil expressed his excitement on social media after returning from injury with a goal for LA Galaxy.

Paintsil made an impressive comeback by scoring in LA Galaxy's 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the MLS on Saturday.

Having missed the last five games due to a muscle injury, Paintsil was cleared to play by LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney.

Coming off the bench, he netted his fifth goal of the season, playing a crucial role in Galaxy's win.

Sharing his joy on X, formerly known as Twitter, Paintsil wrote, "I feel good. It's always good to come back and score, especially at home. I thank the supporters for welcoming me. It's really an amazing moment."

The 26-year-old has been a standout player for LA Galaxy this season, with five goals and four assists in 13 games.

His injury had also sidelined him from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Now fully recovered, Paintsil is set to rejoin the national team for the September matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Paintsil joined the LA Galaxy in February 2024 on a three-year contract and has quickly become an influential player for the team.