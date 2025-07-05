LA Galaxy star Joseph Paintsil laments over 'monkey' comments after brace against Vancouver Whitecaps

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has opened up on suffering racist abuse online following his recent goal drought at Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Major League Soccer winner ended his scoring drought on Friday evening after netting a brace in LA Galaxy's 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Paintsil curled home LA Galaxy's second in the 60th minute after Matheus Nascimento had opened the scoring in the first half. The 27-year-old sealed victory for Galaxy after converting from the spot with 13 minutes remainin.

In reacting to the victory, Paintsil said he remains focused despite the racist abuse he suffers.

"There is always a backlash and a lot of comments calling me "Monkey" and someone, they will kill my mom and all these kind of things," he said after the match.

"But this is something that is always footballers are going to go through, and I take it in hand. But yeah, we just keep focusing, and I will just do whatever I need to do in my power. I cannot do everything in this club. I will just do what I have to do and just leave the rest to God and He will handle the rest.”

Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy last season and led them to MLS triumph, has netted three goals in 14 games in the 2025 campaign.