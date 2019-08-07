LA Galaxy trade Ghanaian winger Ema Boateng with D.C United for $250,000

Los Angeles Galaxy have traded winger Emmanuel Boateng to D.C United with the transfer deadline approaching.

The 25-year-old has joined United in an exchange for $250,000 in target-allocation money (TAM) and obtained another $200,000 in TAM from Orlando in a cash swap for Argentine Christian Pavon.

Boateng's time with Galaxy is over and will continue his adventure with D.C United.

The Ghanaian, who is fan favourite, netted nine times and provided 13 assists and totaled 108 games in four seasons for the side..

In 2017, he scored 29 goals and a career-high four goals in his best season at the club.

By Patrick Akoto