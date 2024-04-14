LA Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil steals the show with goal and assist against Vancouver Whitecaps

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil was in scintillating form for LA Galaxy as they secured a commanding 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Saturday night at the BC Place Stadium.

Paintsil showcased his talent by contributing a goal and assisting in the crucial win, which propelled LA Galaxy to the top of the Eastern Conference standings after eight matches.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute courtesy of Dejan Joveljic, who scored his sixth goal of the season for LA Galaxy.

Although Brian White briefly levelled the score for the hosts in the 77th minute, Paintsil wasted no time in restoring LA Galaxy's lead just three minutes later, capitalizing on a pass from Riqui Puig.

Displaying his versatility, Paintsil then turned provider, setting up Diego Fagundez for LA Galaxy's third goal in the 82nd minute.

Paintsil's impact on LA Galaxy has been significant throughout the MLS season, with three goals and three assists in eight appearances so far.

His stellar performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps further solidified his importance to the team's success as they continue their campaign in the league.