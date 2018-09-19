La Liga gives South Africa women’s football a huge boost

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has lavished praise on partners LaLiga after they committed to sponsoring the Under-17 women’s national team (Bantwana) trip to Spain.

Simphiwe Dludlu’s team will leave for Valencia, Spain on Thursday to play two important friendly matches against select sides from Liga Iberdrola, LaLiga’s national women’s league, and will be returning home on September 30.

It is this gesture among other initiatives between Safa and LaLiga which has precipitated the Safa president to lavish praise on the Spanish professional wing for joining hands with the Association.

"In LaLiga, we have honest and dedicated partners. They have made a number of undertakings – taking our Under-17 girls to Spain is one of such cooperation which we are really proud of,” said Jordaan.

“We have received balls to give to our provinces from LaLiga, they have sent us LaLiga qualified coaches to train our local coaches and have been heavily involved in initiatives with our regions and provinces to develop the sport at grassroots level.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank their director Antonio Barradas for spearheading these initiatives.”

Jordaan urged Dludlu and her players to seize the opportunity of playing in Europe as part of the preparations for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

Bantwana are expected to play their first friendly match against Levante UD on Monday, September 24.

Their second and final game will be on Wednesday, September 26, against Valencia. They will then spend most of the week hard at training and being exposed to high-tech facilities.

Barradas said LaLiga will continue to work closely with Safa in a bid to improve the game in the country and the continent at large.

“We are glad that the South African Under-17 team will be going to the World Cup and we hope our help in getting them ready for the biggest stage will aid them in having a good tournament in Uruguay,” he said.

The Women’s World Cup will take place from November 13 to December 1.

Source: African News Agency (ANA)