Lack of ambulance service leads to death of retired referee during Division Two match in Ho

Following the death of a police officer who doubles as a referee during a football match at the Ho Sports Stadium on Sunday, sports fans in the Ho Municipality are concerned about the lack of National Ambulance Services at sporting events.

Philip Nii Teye Lomotey, a well-known police-cum-referee in Ho, died on Sunday after fainting during a football match at the Ho Stadium during Volta FA Division Two middle league between Home Stars FC and Inter Allies FC.

The retired referee and police inspector, fainted at the VIP stand while witnessing the finals in what ended as a tragedy at the lower-tier competition.

Mac-Billions Bansah who is part of the many fans who are calling on the government to intensify ambulance services to prevent similar incidents in the future recounted the unfortunate incident citing that the availability of an ambulance could have saved the life of the Teye Lomotey.

“During the second half of the game, we were all at the VIP stand when we heard the rush only to see him on the ground," he told Citi FM

"We tried to resuscitate him and also called on the Red Cross team.

"They did their best, but it was beyond them, and he was rushed out of the stadium.

"To our utmost dismay, there was no ambulance at the stadium to even convey the person to the hospital”.

"If we had an ambulance at the time, he may have been treated or given the required help to help him live but we were told he was taken away to the hospital in another vehicle.

"Moving forward, authorities should ensure ambulance services are provided at the stadium for any sporting activity.

“It is quite unfortunate this has happened but we hope they will learn from this”.