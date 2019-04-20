LAFC star Latif Blessing declares himself fit ahead of Seattle Sounders clash

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing says he is 'okay' after suffering a knock in LAFC's defeat to Cincinnati FC in midweek.

The former Liberty Professionals forward is ready for Sunday's clash against Seattle Sounders in the MLS.

He posted on Facebook," I'm 100% okay. Nothing to worry about. Allah is Great. Born to play."

The diminutive winger has been a key part of manager Bob Bradley's side this season but had to be substituted in the first half of Thursday's defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.

The defeat was the first for the Western Conference leaders, who will host Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Blessing is yet to open his account for the campaign, but the 21 year old has been involved in all eight games this season.