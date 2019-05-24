LAFC star Latif Blessing has the full support of coach Bob Bradley to fast in Ramadan

Latif Blessing is one of four Los Angeles Football Club players fully observing Ramadan and they have the backing of their coach Bob Bradley.

Defender Mohamed El-Munir, forward Adama Diomande and goalkeeper coach Zak Abdel are the ones fasting.

Bradley has an uncommon understanding of players fasting and other observances that take place during Ramadan.

His stint as Egyptian National Team coach from 2011-13 has opened his eyes to respecting Muslim religious practices.

''Bob is the second coach I’ve worked with in my nine professional years as a soccer player who really understands this. He takes it with a big heart and an open mind,'' El-Munir said.

''He didn’t make it difficult for me or the guys fasting with us because I had issues with most of the coaches I worked with.'

''With Bob, he was in Egypt a long time and he worked with Muslim people and he really understands how these things go. That’s what really helps.

'Even in practice, you can’t be focused all the time, sometimes when you really push hard you’ll be tired thinking about no food and no water, so you lose your focus. And you do some mistakes that normally you won’t do. Of course, they can see but they try to not speak about this because they understand that these things would not happen if it wasn’t for the fasting.''