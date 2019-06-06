LAFC star Latif Blessing praises new Portland Timbers stadium after win

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 June 2019
June 23, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) takes a shot on goal against Columbus Crew during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ghanaian winger and LAFC star Latif Blessing has sang warm praises of the new Providence Park of MLS opponents Portland Timbers after their 3-2 victory. 

Blessing scored the winner in the thrilling encounter to open the renovated Providence Park, which has seen an increased capacity of 4000 spectators.

“Portland is a good team and the fans are great,” said Latif Blessing. “The first time I saw the stadium was amazing, but we had to find a way to win. It was loud and we couldn’t hear much that was going on, but I’d like to thank the players and everyone for winning this game.”

The 22-year old who was excited by scoring the winner admitted it was a tough game for the Western Conference leaders.

"So far so good," he said after the game. "We are taking it game by game, it is our dream to win the MLS this season."

"Bob (Bradley) told us before the game we have to put in more energy and everything we have in the game to win the game but today's game was very hard but we found a way to win the game and we thank the staff and the players."

