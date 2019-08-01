LAFC star Steven Beitashour believes Latif Blessing has been the difference for the club this season

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 August 2019

Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour has heaped praises on Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing for his sparkling displays in the 2019 MLS season. 

The American born Iranian was "shocked" by the former Liberty player's transition from attack to midfield and how he easily adapted to the system.

“I was shocked and impressed,” Beitashour said of Latif Blessing's performances in the middle of the park.

“You don’t think someone that’s on the outside or up front his whole career, to go into the midfield and just seamlessly transition, it’s difficult.

"It’s not like you’re playing against amateurs and you can get away with stuff. You’re playing against some of the best professionals in the world. In the middle of the park, it’s got some talent in there and he looks completely fine.”

Blessing has been a key figure for manager Bob Bradley, despite all the plaudits going Mexican forward Carlos Vela.

LAFC  are currently at the summit of the Western Conference table.

