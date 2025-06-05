LAFC star Yaw Yeboah ready for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah has expressed readiness for the FIFA Club World Cup after Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC secured their place in the tournament following victory over Club America.

Yeboah featured for the former MLS champions as they defeated the Liga MX side 2-1 to become the last team to qualify for the competition which will be held in the United States.

The tournament will take a historic twist following the expansion of the Club World Cup, which will now feature 32 clubs, including five-time winners Real Madrid.

Yeboah, who joined LAFC at the beginning of the 2025 MLS campaign, will become the 12th player from Ghana to feature in this year's FIFA event.

"Proud to be part of this journey, LAFC. See you soon at the FIFA Club World Cup," he posted on social media after the win over Club America.

The former Ghana U23 captain and his LAFC teammates will face English giants Chelsea, Brazilian outfit Flamengo and former African champions Esperance de Tunis in Group E.

Yeboah moved to the United States in 2021 to join Columbus Crew, where he made history by scoring the winner as the Black and Gold won the MLS in 2023.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin