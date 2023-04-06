LAFC's Kwadwo Opoku praises team effort in convincing win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) secured an impressive 3-0 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League match on Thursday, with Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku hailing his team's collective effort.

Gabon's Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for LAFC with a stunning long-range effort in the 56th minute. Opoku then doubled the lead with a composed finish from inside the six-yard box in the 61st minute, after Bouanga won back a loose ball.

Bouanga continued to dominate the match, spinning past defenders before firing in a third goal in the 65th minute to seal the win for LAFC.

Speaking after the game, Opoku expressed his excitement on Twitter and praised his team's performance. "Great team effort. Believe it," he said.

Opoku's goal was his first in the CONCACAF Champions League, and he was delighted to have played a key role in his team's impressive victory.

LAFC will now look to finish the job in the second leg of the match, which will be played on April 13 at Banc of California Stadium. With their current form, they will certainly be a team to watch out for in the upcoming matches.