Lalas Abubakar named Defender of the Year at Colorado Rapids

Ghanaian Lalas Abubakar has been named defender of the year at Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.

The defender, who joined the Denver based club on loan from Columbus Crew half way through the season has impressed magnificently earning him the accolade.

The 24-year old made 22 appearance in the regular season for the club as they finished 9th in the Western Conference and 16th overall in the MLS.

His impact at Rapids has seen draw comparisons with the most expensive defender in the MLS, Ike Opara of Sporting Kansas City.

According to sources in the MLS, Rapids are preparing a bid for the Kumasi born defender.

Meanwhile, Jack Price was named most Valuable Player of the club with Andre Shiyanshiki the Rookie of the Year.