'Language barrier made it tough to breakthrough in Serbia with Backa Topola' – Rashid Fuseini

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has revealed that a language barrier significantly impacted his stint with Serbian top-flight club Backa Topola in 2022.

The 21-year-old, who now plays for Slovenian second-tier side NK Tabor, joined Backa Topola following trials with English club Brentford.

Although restrictions prevented him from signing in England, his time in Serbia brought different challenges, particularly communication.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Fuseini explained: “The position they were inâ€”they hadn’t been there for yearsâ€”and they had an opportunity to qualify for the Europa League. So it was quite hard to break through.”

He continued: “I was playing for the B team, and plus the language barrierâ€”it was hard. The coach only spoke Serbian, so it was hard for me to understand his tactics.

"So it didn’t work out very well there, but I had the opportunity to gain experience and learn some things. And after that, I got back home.”

Fuseini's path to professional football has been far from conventional. After beginning his career in Tamale, he was spotted by Accra-based Shooting Stars during a national U15 camp.

He subsequently earned trials with Sheffield United, Wolves, Manchester United, and Brentford but was unable to land a deal due to age constraints.