Laryea Kingston advises Ghana FA on Chris Hughton's replacement

Following the recent dismissal of coach Chris Hughton after Ghana's disappointing performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston, is urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a competent local coach for the Black Stars.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the current Assistant Coach of the Black Starlets emphasised the importance of moving away from an overreliance on expatriates for the top coaching position and urged the GFA to consider a coach who is genuinely committed to the team's success.

Expressing his willingness to be considered for the coaching position, Kingston highlighted his coaching experience with the youth team of the Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland, and the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana. He affirmed his readiness for the challenge, stating, “Of course, I will accept and do it easy. I know the level at which I am now.”

Kingston also proposed addressing past grievances among former players by introducing a therapist to handle issues that might have caused discontent within the team. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining the existing squad while scouting for players who consistently perform well at their club sides.

The 43-year-old coach emphasised the correlation between club form and national team performance, suggesting that players excelling at the club level were likely to contribute positively to the national team.

“The coach must do a presentation for Ghanaians to know what he is bringing on board than to say this coach is my friend or the person that recommended this coach is my friend so let’s give the job to him,” Kingston emphasised.

As the search for a new coach continues, Kingston's advocacy for a competent local coach has sparked discussions within the Ghanaian football community about the future direction of the Black Stars coaching staff.