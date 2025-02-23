GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ex-Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston advises Sports Minister not to ‘fight’ GFA

Published on: 23 February 2025
Ex-Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston advises Sports Minister not to ‘fight’ GFA
GFA President Kurt Okraku and Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has urged newly appointed Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams to work diplomatically with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) rather than take an adversarial approach.

With growing calls for the minister to take a firm stance on Ghana football’s challenges, Kingston believes collaboration is the best way forward.

Speaking to Joy Sports, he advised the government to be strategic in ensuring proper governance at the FA.

“I’m urging the government to put their feet down,” Kingston said. “They shouldn’t go in to fight the FA, because FIFA doesn’t allow that, but they should use their diplomatic powers to ensure measures are put in place to ensure the FA is run properly.”

Kingston, who left his role as Black Starlets coach due to reported interference from the GFA, is now coaching at RPS Academies in the United States.

His comments reflect concerns about football administration in Ghana and the need for a structured approach to reform.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more