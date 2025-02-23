Ex-Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston advises Sports Minister not to ‘fight’ GFA

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has urged newly appointed Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams to work diplomatically with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) rather than take an adversarial approach.

With growing calls for the minister to take a firm stance on Ghana football’s challenges, Kingston believes collaboration is the best way forward.

Speaking to Joy Sports, he advised the government to be strategic in ensuring proper governance at the FA.

“I’m urging the government to put their feet down,” Kingston said. “They shouldn’t go in to fight the FA, because FIFA doesn’t allow that, but they should use their diplomatic powers to ensure measures are put in place to ensure the FA is run properly.”

Kingston, who left his role as Black Starlets coach due to reported interference from the GFA, is now coaching at RPS Academies in the United States.

His comments reflect concerns about football administration in Ghana and the need for a structured approach to reform.