Laryea Kingston advocates for coach Chris Hughton's independence in player selection for AFCON 2023

Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, has urged for coach Chris Hughton to be given autonomy in selecting players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

As the Black Stars prepare for their 24th appearance in the continental showcase, Hughton has released a provisional 55-man squad, set to be trimmed down to a maximum of 27 players by January 3.

The squad announcement has sparked discussions among football enthusiasts, prompting Kingston, a revered figure in the Black Stars' history, to advocate for Hughton's independence in player selection.

Kingston emphasised the importance of allowing the coach to choose talents he believes can contribute effectively to the team's success.

“Chris [Hughton] is the technical head. Leave him to make decisions on who he believes can help him. We have less than one month, so let him make decisions and let him include about two or three senior [experienced] players because they know what it takes to play in that tournament. Trust me, this tournament is not easy,” Kingston stated in an interview with Sienu TV.

While supporting Hughton's authority in player selection, Kingston also advised the veteran manager to consider including a few experienced players to bring balance to the team.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is set to vie for their fifth AFCON title, having last clinched it in 1982.