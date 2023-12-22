Laryea Kingston: Apologise to hurt players to end Black Stars' drought

Laryea Kingston believes that the Black Stars' lack of success in recent years is due to the pain and hurt inflicted upon former players.

Kingston, who scored six goals in 41 appearances for the Black Stars, argues that the national team has caused harm to numerous players, including himself, and this is negatively impacting the current generation's efforts to bring success to the team.

Kingston pointed out that the Black Stars have not won a trophy since 1982, despite coming close in 1992, 2010, and 2015 when they lost in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He believes that there is a deep-seated issue preventing the team from achieving success and that authorities need to take action to address it.

Kingston suggests that apologising to the affected players and making amends could be the key to breaking the curse and bringing success back to the Black Stars. He believes Black Stars have the quality and potential to win, but that the negative energy stemming from past hurts is holding them back.

"There is something wrong. The national team have hurt so many former players, including myself. So, someone will sit back and not pray for the Black Stars if they are playing. Authorities have to go to every player and plead with them to let everything go. With the quality that we have, we can win it again," Kingston said in an interview with Sienu TV.

Black Stars are currently preparing for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast, where they will face Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt in the group stage.