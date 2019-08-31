Laryea Kingston assigned to Right To Dream U18 and appointed Ambassador for academy

Laryea Kingston has been assigned to the Right to Dream U18 squad, a feeder club for Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The 38-year-old will assist in the transitional process of integration of the youth players in the structures of the club.

He will also take the job as an ambassador for the Old-Akrade based football academy.

The ex-Ghana international landed the job after passing an interview session which had Mas-Ud Dramani of Nordsjaelland U19 on the panel in March.

Kingston is currently in Denmark for knowledge-acquiring to prepare him adequately for the task ahead.