Laryea Kingston backs Otto Addo amid criticism following 2025 AFCON failure

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has come to the defence of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, urging that a change in leadership is unnecessary despite the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This marks the first time in two decades that Ghana has missed out on the continental tournament, a result that has sparked intense criticism of Addo, with some questioning his coaching credentials.

The Black Stars endured a poor qualifying campaign, failing to win a single match, earning just three points from six games, and scoring only three goals - a highly disappointing performance for the team and their supporters.

"For me at the moment, we shouldn't change anything," Kingston said in an interview with Flashscore. "I think Otto is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he's trying to ask himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve it."

Kingston’s comments come as the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council prepares to meet on Wednesday to assess the team's performance and discuss potential steps forward.