Laryea Kingston backs Otto Addo to lead Black Stars in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed belief in Otto Addo stating that the coach could lead the Black Stars to the 2026 World Cup despite their failure to make it to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars failed to win a single game in the AFCON qualifiers finishing bottom of the table and missing out on the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Despite calls for Otto Addo’s exit, Kingston believes it’s too early for that and hopes the former Dortmund talent coach stays to bounce back.

“If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster. I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers, who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity,” he told 3Sports.

Ghana now sit second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and are hoping to top the group to make it to their fifth tournament.