Laryea Kingston: Changing Black Stars coach will be a disaster

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has expressed strong support for Black Stars coach Otto Addo, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to resist calls for a change in leadership following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kingston, speaking in an interview with Flashscore, warned that replacing Addo and the technical team at this stage could lead to further setbacks for the national team.

"If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster," Kingston said. "I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers - who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity."

Kingston's comments come amid widespread disappointment following Ghana's poor showing in the AFCON qualifiers, where they failed to win a single match, earning only three points from six games.

The Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday to evaluate the team's performance and discuss the way forward.