Laryea Kingston clarifies comments on Black Stars captaincy dispute

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has moved swiftly to address what he considers a misrepresentation of his recent remarks concerning the captaincy dispute involving Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan.

Kingston expressed disappointment in how his comments were interpreted, emphasising that they had been misconstrued, and he never intended to imply any wrongdoing on Ayew's part.

In a clarification statement, Kingston asserted that his remarks aimed to highlight the broader challenges faced by past players within the national team.

He underlined that his personal experiences, including his exclusion from World Cup participation, were not directly linked to the ongoing captaincy issue between Ayew and Gyan.

"I was describing the trauma I went through during the days; I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me," Kingston explained to Graphic Sports.

He further clarified, "I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me."

Kingston's swift response seeks to set the record straight, emphasising that his intention was not to cast any aspersions on the current captaincy matter but to share insights into his own challenges as a former player.