Laryea Kingston confident ahead of WAFU U-17 Championship semi-finals

Ghana coach Laryea Kingston has expressed confidence in his team's readiness to face any opponent in the semi-finals of the WAFU U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets secured their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday and now await their semi-final opponent, the runner-up from Group B, which will be determined on Wednesday.

Kingston highlighted the significance of the upcoming match for Ghana, as a win would not only advance them to the final of the WAFU Championship but also secure their qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

"Since 2017, Ghanaians have not seen the quality of the team that we enjoyed during the 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, and 2001 eras when we had a strong squad. So, if we manage to qualify this team, it would be amazing. For me, it would be the greatest joy," Kingston said.

He acknowledged the anticipation and support from Ghanaians and emphasized the efforts put in place for the team's success. "I know Ghanaians are eagerly waiting for this. They have worked hard and put a lot of things in place for us to succeed. However, it has been challenging because other countries are also developing. But I believe we are on the right path," he added.

Kingston assured that the team would be well-prepared for their next challenge. "We take it one day at a time. Now that we are in the semi-finals, my technical team and I will prepare for any team we face on Saturday. We will be ready to face any opponent that comes our way," he stated.