Laryea Kingston confirmed as Ghana U17 coach

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, has been confirmed the new head coach of the Black Starlets.

Despite being with the team since 2022, the former Hearts of Oak player, was working as assistant to Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito.

However, the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, has decided to hand him the role of head coach of the junior national team.

Kingston will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak star Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, who holds a CAF License A and UEFA License B certificates. The latter worked with Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy and ProGen Football Club..

The team has been preparing ahead of the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Black Starlets are expected to travel to Russia for a U17 invitational tournament later this month as part of preparations for the WAFU championship.

The Black Starlets are eyeing a return to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.