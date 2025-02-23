Laryea Kingston: GFA official threatened to sack me as Ghana U-17 coach

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has accused officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of interfering in his work and even threatening his position during his time with the Black Starlets.

Kingston led Ghana in the 2024 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations but resigned abruptly after the team failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following a semifinal loss to Burkina Faso. His departure sparked criticism, with the GFA later claiming he had exhibited unprofessional behaviour.

Recounting his experience, Kingston revealed that ahead of Ghana’s crucial group-stage match against Ivory Coast, an FA official warned that he would lose his job if the team failed to win.

"If you don't win the game against Ivory Coast tomorrow, your coach is going to lose his job. It’s a threat," Kingston told Joy Sports. "At that moment, I realized the environment wasn’t good for me."

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of continuity in Ghana’s youth system, stating that despite his extensive scouting efforts, the team he built is no longer being utilized.

Kingston now works with RPS Academies in the United States.