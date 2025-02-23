GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Laryea Kingston: GFA official threatened to sack me as Ghana U-17 coach

Published on: 23 February 2025
Laryea Kingston: GFA official threatened to sack me as Ghana U-17 coach

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has accused officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of interfering in his work and even threatening his position during his time with the Black Starlets.

Kingston led Ghana in the 2024 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations but resigned abruptly after the team failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following a semifinal loss to Burkina Faso. His departure sparked criticism, with the GFA later claiming he had exhibited unprofessional behaviour.

Recounting his experience, Kingston revealed that ahead of Ghana’s crucial group-stage match against Ivory Coast, an FA official warned that he would lose his job if the team failed to win.

"If you don't win the game against Ivory Coast tomorrow, your coach is going to lose his job. It’s a threat," Kingston told Joy Sports. "At that moment, I realized the environment wasn’t good for me."

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of continuity in Ghana’s youth system, stating that despite his extensive scouting efforts, the team he built is no longer being utilized.

Kingston now works with RPS Academies in the United States.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more