Laryea Kingston insists Black Starlets won’t be complacent against Benin in WAFU U17 Championship

Ghana’s U17 national team coach Laryea Kingston, has emphasised that his team will not be complacent when they face Benin on Tuesday in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The Black Starlets began the tournament in Accra with an impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast. As they prepare for their second Group A match, Coach Kingston is adamant that his players will maintain their focus and commitment.

Speaking ahead of their next match, Kingston assured fans and supporters that complacency is not an option for his team. He highlighted the importance of playing their game and sticking to their strategy.

“Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary. We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday,” Coach Laryea Kingston said, as quoted on the GFA website.

The Black Starlets are determined to build on their strong start and secure another victory to boost their chances of progressing in the tournament.

Ghana’s game against Benin is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Fans are eager to see if the Black Starlets can continue their dominant form and take another step toward the championship title.

With their eyes firmly set on the prize, the Black Starlets are ready to showcase their talent and determination on the field once again.