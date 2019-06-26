Laryea Kingston makes big impression on SuperSport punditry debut

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has been impressive on his punditry debut at the international stage.

Kingston is among the African legends contracted by SuperSport for this year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Thus far, Laryea has been on duty for three games including Ghana's first game against Benin which ended 2-2.

He first appeared on Sunday when Senegal comfortably beat Tanzania.

His next appearance was Mali's 4-1 thrashing of Mauritania.

Laryea is expected to make more appearances before the competition ends on July 19.