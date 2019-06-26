Laryea Kingston makes SuperSports punditry debut in Mali-Mauritania clash

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston marked his SuperSports punditry debut for the Africa Cup of Nations in Mali's thrashing of Mauritania.

The ex-Hearts of Mithlodian midfielder, who has been working as a football pundit since hanging his boots began his Cup of Nations work with Super Sports on Monday evening.

The 38-year old provided expert analysis of the game together with former South Africa forward Shawn Bartlett.

The ex-football stars were hosted by top journalist Julia Stuart.

The game ended 4-1 in favour of Mali as predicted by Laryea Kingston and Shawn Bartlett.

Adama Traore bagged a brace with Abdoulaye Diaby and Moussa Marega grabbing the other goals. Mauritania pulled once back through El Hacen.

The former Ghana winger will stay on for more games, as he continues to provide top notch analysis of games in Nations Cup in Egypt.

Laryea Kingston was a member of the Black Stars team at the 2006 and 2008 Nations Cup.