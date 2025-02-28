Laryea Kingston meets Croatia coach, takes advice from World Cup finalist

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has met one of his coaching idols Zlatko Dalic of Croatia.

Kinston shared an inspiring moment with the 2018 World Cup finalist, picking coaching notes from the man who has been in charge of the Croatian national team since 2017.

"Nice to meet you sir, your words of advice carry’s a lot of weight that can help me to growâ€¦Zladko Dalic Croatia senior national team coach in the last two World Cups," he posted on social media after meeting Dalic.

The former Black Stars winger moved to the United States to join RPS Academies after leaving the Black Starlets job.

Laryea was Ghana's U17 coach during the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations in Accra but resigned after Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

The former Hearts of Oak and Heart of Midlothian star is still at the early stages of his managerial career.

However, in a recent interview, he disclosed that he is ready for the Black Stars job.