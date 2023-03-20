Laryea Kingston optimistic Chris Hughton will retain 70% of current Black Stars squad for future success

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has expressed optimism that newly appointed coach Chris Hughton will retain at least 70% of the current squad that featured in the 2022 World Cup.

According to Kingston, a vast replacement of players could impede the team's progress.

"I believe he'll still maintain at least 70% of the players that went to the World Cup in the current squad. If you look at the squad that we took to the World Cup, they are not bad at all. If you try to come in and change everybody on the ground, I don't think you have a solid team," Kingston said.

The former Heart of Midlothian star also added that building a team involves bringing in quality players to compete with regular ones, instead of replacing a significant number of them.

"If you have 70% out and leave 30%, which means you are now coming to build the foundation from scratch, and it will take longer," he concluded.

Kingston's remarks come as the Black Stars prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, with Hughton's first game in charge as coach.