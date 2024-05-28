Laryea Kingston regrets actions and apologises for resignation missteps

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has tendered his apologies following his resignation amidst controversy surrounding his actions.

Kingston acknowledged his shortcomings in a press statement and expressed remorse to Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council.

The decision to step down came after the Black Starlets' defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals, which dashed their hopes of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Kingston, visibly disappointed, announced his resignation shortly thereafter.

The Ghana Football Association disclosed that Kingston conducted himself inappropriately as he declined to attend a team meeting and disembarked from the team bus en route to the hotel.

As assistant coaches prepare to lead the team in the third-place playoff against Nigeria, Kingston, just hours before kickoff, reflected on his actions and issued a heartfelt apology.

"I apologise unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians," Kingston stated.

"Concerning any other issue about my personal conduct, with suggestions that I abandoned the team following last Saturday's semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso, I state unmistakably, that my announcement during the post-match press conference was without ambiguity that my role as coach with the team ends after the tournament."

He continued, "To the President and the Exco, I also want to unreservedly and sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding, inconvenience and embarrassment my decision to announce my resignation last Saturday caused."

"After careful consideration, I could have handled things better and this will be a guiding experience for me going forward," Kingston added. "I love my nation, I served my nation as a player, and I have been serving my nation as a coach."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity given by the GFA and the support of Ghanaians, Kingston affirmed the team's commitment to finishing the tournament strongly by aiming to defeat Nigeria and secure the bronze medal.