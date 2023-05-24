Laryea Kingston reunites with former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac in Serbia

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston and Milovan Rajevac, former coach of the Black Stars, had a long-awaited reunion at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament hosted by Serbia.

The encounter marked their first meeting in 13 years since Rajevac controversially excluded Kingston from the Ghanaian national team. The tournament saw Ghana's Black Starlets emerge as champions with a flawless record of three wins from three matches.

Laryea, currently serving as the assistant coach of the Black Starlets, had the opportunity to reconnect with Rajevac when the Serbian manager visited the team during the tournament.

The reunion sparked memories of past disappointments for Laryea, as he recalled being left out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup squad by the Serbian.

Reflecting on his World Cup snubs, Laryea expressed his lingering disappointment during an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold last year.

He revealed, "Not going to the World Cup in 2006 and 2010 for me is still a tough moment when I think about it or when I start talking about it."

He went on to recount his active participation in the qualification campaigns for both tournaments, only to be excluded from the final squads.

In 2006, Laryea featured prominently in every game, including qualifiers and friendlies, but was unable to make the final cut. The same fate befell him in 2010, despite his consistent appearances throughout the qualifiers.

The disappointment of missing out on the opportunity to represent Ghana on the world stage left a lasting impact on the winger, who eventually retired without realizing his dream of playing in the World Cup.

Kingston was a key member of the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, amassing 41 appearances and scoring six goals for the national team